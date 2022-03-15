Cardinals $6 tickets available Wednesday for just 12 hours

Visitors to the team store are the only ones at Busch Stadium on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, 2021, making it the first time since 1994 that the deadline has passed without a new agreement being reached. The league has now locked out the players. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are selling $6 tickets Wednesday for 12 hours beginning at 9 a.m.

The specially-priced tickets are available for any Monday through Thursday game. They also are pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use on any Busch Stadium concessions or merchandise.

Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per person, per game. Games available at this pricepoint include matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, Padres, Blue Jays, Royals, and more.

Tickets are available at cardinals.com or they can be purchased by calling 314-345-9000.

The tickets are available Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.