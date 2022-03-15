Cardinals $6 tickets available Wednesday for just 12 hours

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are selling $6 tickets Wednesday for 12 hours beginning at 9 a.m.
The specially-priced tickets are available for any Monday through Thursday game. They also are pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use on any Busch Stadium concessions or merchandise.
Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per person, per game. Games available at this pricepoint include matchups with the Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, Padres, Blue Jays, Royals, and more.
Tickets are available at cardinals.com or they can be purchased by calling 314-345-9000.
The tickets are available Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.