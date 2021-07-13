Cardinals AAA players Liberatore and Gorman start in All-Star Futures game

DENVER – Memphis Redbirds’ pitcher Matthew Liberatore was the starting pitcher in the All-Star Futures Game Sunday.

He threw a perfect first inning. The National League won 8-3. Liberatore has also pitched for Team USA recently as they get ready for the Olympics.

“I feel like USA did a really really good job of picking guys that have a lot of big-league time and would be considered big-league vets and then also a young crop of really talented prospects and the two just meshed really well,” Liberatore said.

Memphis Redbirds’ third baseman Nolan Gorman also started in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. He went 1-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI double.