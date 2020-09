ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated by his teammate Jose Martinez #38 after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dexter Fowler and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the injured list in a series of roster moves before starting their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Justin Williams and right-hander Nabil Crismatt to their alternate training site and designated right-hander Roel Ramirez for assignment.