Cardinals activate Tyler O’Neill from injured list

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals have activated outfielder Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day injured list in time for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The team made room for O’Neill, who was recovering from a fractured finger, by sending John Nogowski to AAA Memphis.
Nogowski did not make any plate appearances since he was first recalled earlier this week to replace Harrison Bader on the roster.
In 100 at-bats this season, O’Neill is hitting .250 with 8 home runs and and 18 RBI. Despite multiple stints on the injured list this season, O’Neill is second on the club in home runs, and fifth in runs batted.
The club will need to make at least one more roster move in time for tomorrow’s game at Arizona, with Johan Oviedo still expected to be recalled from Memphis to make the start on the mound.