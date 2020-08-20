Cardinals and Royals to celebrate Negro Leagues 100th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, September 22 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

The Royals celebrate the Negro Leagues annually. This year will be the first time since 2003 the Cardinals will be apart of the celebration.

“This is a day for celebration of the Negro Leagues, treasured not only for its role in Kansas City’s

heritage, but for all of baseball in America,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “This sport has created positive change that still hasn’t reached its finish line. But today is a day that we celebrate players who were just working to create opportunities. In the process, they changed our game and our country for the better. That story of struggle and triumph continues to resonate today.”

St. Louis had a Negro League team called the St. Louis Stars and Kansas City had the Kansas City Monarchs. In 1925 the two teams faced off in a seven-game series to decide who would move on to the Negro League World Series. The Monarchs won the series 4-3.

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Negro Leagues, it’s only fitting that the Stars and Monarchs will take the field again in our annual Salute to the Negro Leagues game,” President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick said.

“The Cardinals are honored to take part in this year’s Salute to the Negro Leagues game with the Royals,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said. “This year’s centennial celebration of the founding of the Negro Leagues is a notable milestone, and it also reminds us that we need to continue to prioritize issues of diversity, equality and inclusion in MLB.”

The Royals will be outfitted in the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs home uniform for the game against the Cardinals. Kansas City’s jersey is a replica of the one Jackie Robinson wore during the year he played for the Monarchs.

The Cardinals will wear the St. Louis Stars jersey from 1930. That team won the Negro National League Pennant.

The Royals said game-worn uniform pieces will be up for auction here beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22. They said all of the proceeds will go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.