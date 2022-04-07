ST. LOUIS – Hours before the start of the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals announced its 28-man Opening Day roster.

The roster includes six first-time Cardinals (Aaron Brooks, Corey Dickerson, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, Drew VerHagen, and Nick Wittgren) and 17 players developed within the organization.

(15): Aaron Brooks-RHP, Gėnesis Cabrera-LHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Ryan HelsleyRHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP, Dakota Hudson-RHP, Steven Matz-LHP, T.J. McFarland-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Andre Pallante-RHP, Drew VerHagen-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP, Kodi Whitley-RHP, Nick Wittgren-RHP, Jake Woodford-RHP CATCHERS (2): Andrew Knizner and Yadier Molina

(5): Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Corey Dickerson, Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O’Neill INJURED LIST (2): Jack Flaherty-RHP (10-Day), Alex Reyes-RHP (60-Day)

The Cardinals sent left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell to the Memphis AAA affiliate to make room for Pallante on the 40-player roster.

The Cardinals host National League Central Division rival the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.