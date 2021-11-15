Cardinals announce first chance to buy tickets for 2022 season

A general view of Busch Stadium as fans watch during the third inning of the Cardinals home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 8, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will release select ticket sales featuring special bundles for the upcoming 2022 season on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

The “Red Friday” event will allow fans to purchase all-inclusive tickets ranging from five, six and ten-game tickets packages featuring Opening Day, Yankees and Cubs series. Select packages will also include tickets to celebrate the season-long salute to franchise icons Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, a pair that will be competing in one final season together.

The Yadi/Waino Pack features eight weekend games, including special promotions commemorating the duos historic partnership.

A six-game bobblehead Pack features giveaway dates and tickets to premium matchups throughout the season.

The Cardinals will be celebrating the occasion on the club’s official Twitter account, offering giveaway opportunities including ticket packs, gift cards and promotional items throughout the day.

Fans interested in hosting group events will be able to purchase party suite tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Special “Red Friday” pricing and all-inclusive tickets will be available all weekend long.

For more information on the “Red Friday” event, fans can visit cardinals.com/redfriday. Tickets can also be purchased at the Busch Stadium Box Office or over the phone at 314-345-9000.