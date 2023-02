JUPITER, Fla. – Spring Training has arrived, and the St. Louis Cardinals have finalized their TV and radio broadcast schedules for spring action.

Fans will be able to catch 29 of the club’s 30 spring training contests on either Bally Sports Midwest, KMOX 1120 AM/Cardinals Radio Network affiliates or streaming via the MLB app or Cardinals.com.

SCHEDULE

NOTE: A blank space in the TV or radio broadcast space indicates there will not be a stream for that specific spring training game.

DATE TIME OPPONENT TV Broadcast Radio Broadcast Feb. 25 NOON WSH Bally Sports MW KMOX Feb. 26 NOON @MIA Bally Sports MW KMOX Feb. 27 NOON NYM ESPN KMOX Feb. 28 NOON @WSH Cardinals.com March 2 NOON HOU Cardinals.com March 3 NOON MIA Cardinals.com March 4 NOON @WSH KMOX March 5 NOON NYM Bally Sports MW KMOX March 6 NOON HOU Bally Sports MW Cardinals.com March 7 NOON @DET MLB app March 8 NOON @NYY MLB.TV (YES Network) March 9 NOON Nicaragua Bally Sports MW March 10 5 P.M. NYM (SS) Bally Sports MW KMOX March 11 NOON @HOU KMOX March 12 NOON WSH Bally Sports MW KMOX March 14 NOON @HOU (SS) Cardinals.com March 15 NOON @NYM MLB.TV (SNY) Cardinals.com March 16 NOON HOU Bally Sports MW KMOX March 17 NOON @MIA (SS) Bally Sports MW Cardinals.com March 18 NOON DET Bally Sports MW KMOX March 19 NOON @NYM MLB.TV (SNY) KMOX March 20 NOON MIA Bally Sports MW Cardinals.com March 21 NOON WSH Bally Sports MW Cardinals.com March 22 NOON @MIA Bally Sports MW Cardinals.com March 23 NOON NYY Bally Sports MW KMOX March 24 5 P.M. @WSH KMOX March 25 NOON @WSH (SS) Bally Sports MW KMOX March 25 5 P.M. NYM (SS) MLB.TV (PIX11) March 26 10 AM @HOU KMOX March 27 NOON @BAL