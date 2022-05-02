ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag.

The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022.

The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this season. The Cardinals are the ninth most hated team with 2,335 negative tweets posted about them this season.

The least hated team is the Arizona Diamondbacks who the Cardinals recently split a series with (2-2).

Below is the top 10 most hated teams and the amount of negative tweets found by BetOnline this season.

New York Yankees – 6766 Los Angeles Dodgers – 5618 Houston Astros – 4865 Philadelphia Phillies – 3891 Chicago Cubs – 3059 Boston Red Sox – 2764 San Francisco Giants – 2486 New York Mets – 2454 St. Louis Cardinals – 2335 Minnesota Twins – 1710

Below is the full list of MLB teams from most hated, to least hated.

New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers Houston Astros Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox San Francisco Giants New York Mets St. Louis Cardinals Minnesota Twins San Diego Padres Kansas City Royals Los Angeles Angels Cleveland Guardians Cincinnati Reds Atlanta Braves Texas Rangers Pittsburgh Pirates Tampa Bay Rays Washington Nationals Miami Marlins Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Detroit Tigers Chicago White Sox Oakland Athletics Seattle Mariners Colorado Rockies Toronto Blue Jays Arizona Diamondbacks