ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag.

The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022.

The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this season. The Cardinals are the ninth most hated team with 2,335 negative tweets posted about them this season.

The least hated team is the Arizona Diamondbacks who the Cardinals recently split a series with (2-2).

Below is the top 10 most hated teams and the amount of negative tweets found by BetOnline this season.

  1. New York Yankees – 6766
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers – 5618
  3. Houston Astros – 4865
  4. Philadelphia Phillies – 3891
  5. Chicago Cubs – 3059
  6. Boston Red Sox – 2764
  7. San Francisco Giants – 2486
  8. New York Mets – 2454
  9. St. Louis Cardinals – 2335
  10. Minnesota Twins – 1710

