ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are rolling out a popular ticket plan again for the 2023 season, one that could allow fans to attend almost every home game.

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass is now on sale for the 2023 regular season. The ticket-subscription service gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they desire for a monthly fee of $34.99.

On each game date, Budweiser Ballpark Pass subscribers will receive a standing-room ticket through the MLB Ballpark app. With standing-room only access, fans can enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from various social gathering spots inside Busch Stadium, including the Budweiser Terrace.

Fans entering Busch Stadium with the ballpark pass are eligible to receive promotional giveaway

items for each game. The pass is good for every home game this season, aside from the season opener on March 30 and home finale on Oct. 1.

The ballpark pass will automatically renew each month for customers who purchase the pass. To purchase a ballpark pass or more information, click here.