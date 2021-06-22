Cardinals bring up OF Nootbaar from Memphis for game versus Detroit

This is a 2021 photo of Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image reflects the St. Louis Cardinals active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via AP)

ST. LOUIS – Outfielder Lars Nootbaar, 23, from the Cardinals AAA team in Memphis has been activated Tuesday for the redbirds game in Detroit.

They optioned outfielder Lane Thomas to Memphis and designated left-handed pitcher Bernardo Flores, Jr. for assignment to make room on their roster for this move.

Nootbaar was selected by the Cardinals in the eighth round in 2018 out of the University of Southern California. He was the 243rd overall pick.

The El Segundo, California native was on the minor league 7-day injured list for an injury to his right hand from May 28 to June 13.

The left-handed batter was hitting .329 with five home runs and 17 RBI’s over 29 games in Memphis. He ranks fourth in batting and on-base percentage at .430.

Nootbaar has played at all three outfield positions this season without committing an error in 44 total chances.

He will wear uniform No. 68.

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. It will be broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest.