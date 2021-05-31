Cardinals bullpen falters, Dodgers win series opener 9-4

The beleaguered Cardinals bullpen surrendered seven runs in the final three innings and they lost the series opener to the Dodgers, 9-4 on Monday night in Los Angeles. Jack Flaherty pitched five solid innings, allowing just two hits, both homer runs. More bad news, Flaherty left the game with tightness in his left side. The bullpen did not come to Flaherty’s aid. Ryan Helsley allowed two run in one third of an inning. Genesis Cabrera allowed two runs in two thirds of an inning when the Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning. Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed three more runs in one and two thirds innings pitched.
Offensively the Cardinals got home runs from Justin Williams, Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill, but it was not enough to overcome the Redbirds faulty bullpen.
The Cubs beat the Padres earlier in the day and now take over first place in the NL’s Central Division.