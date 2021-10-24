Cardinals call Monday morning news conference

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates with manager Mike Shildt following a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have called a news conference for Monday morning amid speculation about the team’s next manager.

The 10 a.m. news conference comes less than two weeks after the Cardinals fired former manager Mike Shildt over “philosophical differences.”

Shildt joined the organization in 2004 as a scout and coach before being promoted to the Major League coaching staff in 2017. He became the team’s manager in July 2018, taking over for Mike Matheny. He guided the Cardinals to a 90-72 record in 2021, with a franchise-record 17 game winning streak powering the club to the second National League Wild Card berth. In parts of four seasons, his record was 252-199.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said last week that the team would take the next few days to catch its breath, but acknowledged there were likely internal candidates for the job.

“The person coming in is inheriting a very good club,” Mozeliak said, adding that the team will be “chasing someone with success,” or “someone familiar with what we have.”

For his part, Shildt said he’s “at peace” with the outcome and wants to focus his future in baseball.