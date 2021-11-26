Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up tickets go on sale today

ST. LOUIS – One popular stocking stuffer goes on sale Friday, and you won’t need to go to the store to find it.

Tickets are on sale for the 26th Annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up. It’s the largest fundraiser all year for Cardinals Care, the team’s charity.

This year, it will be January 15 through January 17 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Three-day admission tickets are on sale online. The autograph tickets and the single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date.

