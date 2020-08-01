Cardinals contact tracer finds ‘tricky balance’ in new role

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Dozens of team employees across Major League Baseball have been entrusted to carry out the critical task of contact tracing, a pillar of the league’s plan to operate a 60-game season while COVID-19 continues to assail much of the United States.

St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager and appointed contact tracer Moisés Rodríguez told The Associated Press early this week the role requires sensitivity, diligence, and trust.

Rodríguez was thrust back into tracing duty Friday, when two Cardinals players tested positive, leading to the postponement of a scheduled game in Milwaukee. 

By JAKE SEINER, Associated Press

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News