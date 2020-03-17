Cardinals creating $1 million fund to help pay gameday workers

ST LOUIS, MO – MAY 26: An general view of Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves on May 26, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals are creating a $1 million fund for gameday employees. They will also honor daily per diem for their minor league players.

Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest. Each club has pledged $1 million.

Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay. If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.