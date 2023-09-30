ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals explode for 15 runs in their penultimate game of the 2023 season, winning 15-6 and eliminating the Cincinnati Reds from postseason.

The Cardinals got redemption after falling victim in a 19-2 beatdown to the Cincinnati Reds in Friday’s series opener.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-run lead after two innings, beginning the division clash with back-to-back five-run frames.

Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar led the charge in the outburst, combining for four hits, five RBI and five runs scored. Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Ivan Herrera also enjoyed multi-hit games.

Drew Rom came just two outs short of qualifying for a win, allowing four earned runs over 4.1 innings. Drew VerHagen ended up with the victory, after covering an inning-plus across the fifth and sixth frames.

Adam Wainwright will end the night with a postgame concert, preparing for his next big endeavor after baseball and debuting three original songs. Wainwright will retire after the Cardinals’ season finale on Sunday.

The weekend is a big celebration of Waino’s 18-year career, and the Cardinals will honor him with a pregame ceremony before Sunday’s series finale. After winning his 200th career game two weeks ago, Wainwright enjoyed an at-bat Friday evening and could potentially hit once more Sunday afternoon.

Also in the National League, the Cardinals’ biggest rival (the Chicago Cubs) was officially eliminated from postseason after a Miami Marlins win. The Marlins have clinched a postseason spot for the first time in a 162-game season since 2003 in Skip Schumaker’s first year as manager. Schumaker wasthe Cardinals’ bench coach last year and also brings great experience as a 2011 World Series champion.

The Cardinals improve to 70-91 in the 2023 season. Just one game remains on schedule against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. Sunday.