Cardinals-Cubs postponed by rain, to be made up in September

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 10: (L-R) Tommy Edman #19, John Gant #53 and Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their team win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cardinals defeated the Cubs 6-0. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs got an extended All-Star break when their game was postponed because of inclement weather.

The rainout will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24. The start time for the second seven-inning game is pending discussions with city officials.

The struggling NL Central rivals split the first two games of the weekend series, with Chicago winning 10-5 on Friday and St. Louis bouncing back with a 6-0 victory Saturday night. But the Cubs have dropped 13 of 15, and the Cardinals are 9-13 in their past 22 games.

By JAY COHEN, Associated Press