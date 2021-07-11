Cardinals-Cubs postponed by rain, to be made up in September

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs got an extended All-Star break when their game was postponed because of inclement weather.

The rainout will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 24. The start time for the second seven-inning game is pending discussions with city officials.

The struggling NL Central rivals split the first two games of the weekend series, with Chicago winning 10-5 on Friday and St. Louis bouncing back with a 6-0 victory Saturday night. But the Cubs have dropped 13 of 15, and the Cardinals are 9-13 in their past 22 games.

