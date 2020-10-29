Cardinals cut Kolten Wong loose. Molina & Wainwright now free agents too

The Cardinals began their off season moves with a surprising one. Gold glove second baseman Kolten Wong is no longer a Cardinal! The veteran second baseman did not have his $12.5 million option picked up by the club and is now a free agent. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the move with Wong gives the team flexibility with their payroll. Both key veteran players Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright are both free agents. Mozeliak did not close the door totally on bringing back Wong, but said Tommy Edman will get the first crack at taking over at second base for the Cardinals in 2021.