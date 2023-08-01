ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have traded Paul DeJong, their longest-tenured position player, to the Toronto Blue Jays just hours before the MLB trade deadline.

The Cardinals formally announced the move just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. In return, the Cardinals have acquired minor-league pitcher Matt Svanson. Cash considerations are also heading to Toronto.

This marks the third trade the Cardinals have completed with the Blue Jays over the past few weeks. St. Louis also moved relief pitchers Génesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks in separate deals.

DeJong, a possible pending free agent, departs St. Louis after Toronto’s young star shortstop Bo Bichette suffered a brutal knee injury rounding first base on Monday. The Blue Jays bring in some insurance with DeJong, who should see chances to start regularly for a competitor until Bichette returns.

A 2019 All-Star with the Cardinals, DeJong played seven seasons for St. Louis and slugged at least 19 home tuns in four separate years. He was hitting .233 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI this year prior to the deal.

Once the Cardinals starting shortstop for five consecutive Opening Days, DeJong battled through injuries and adversity in the later stages of his Cardinals career. He was demoted to the minors briefly in May 2022 after a rough hitting stretch, though has worked his way back through some key hitting adjustments over the past year.

On the eve of trade deadline Monday, an off-day for the Cardinals, DeJong and his mother volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis. He has also become well respected for his philanthropy in past seasons.

DeJong could possibly test free agency next season, though his current contract pays him through 2024. The Blue Jays can either bring him back for $12.5 million next season or move forward with a $2 million buyout.

Svanson, a 24-year-old left-handed pitcher, will report to Double-A Springfield. The Cardinals have not yet announced a corresponding move for the big-league level, but an extra spot held by a middle infielder could signal one of two long-term possibilities. The return of Tommy Edman from the injured list or the promotion of top prospect Masyn Winn, who Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak recently suggested might have a path to a callup later in 2023.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.