Cardinals decline 2021 contracts for Brebbia, Ravelo

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia throws during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Major League Baseball deadline for offering contracts to players eligible for salary arbitration came and went, with an announcement that the Cardinals had done so with 29 players while declining to offer 2021 deals for two players — righty reliever John Brebbia and utility infielder-outfielder Rangel Ravelo.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the team hopes to continue discussions with Brebbia, who is coming off elbow surgery this past summer, on a minor league contract.

Wednesday’s deadline gives some more definition to the free agent market, which has been slow to move this offseason as teams decide how to prepare and project budgets for an uncertain 2021 season.

The front office can now drill down on finding possible infield help and a bat for the outfield, along with figuring out if it can reach free agent agreements with mainstays Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.