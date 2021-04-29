Cardinals defeat Phillies on a walk-off wild pitch; Arenado HBP after wild Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Tyler O’Neil scored on David Hale’s game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to split their four-game series.
O’Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer’s groundout. Hale bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.
Alex Reyes pitched two perfect innings. Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola.
The game came after Wednesday night’s Philadelphia win that included two Phillies’ hitters struck by consecutive pitches from Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera. Bryce Harper, who was hit in the face, and Didi Gregorius, who was struck in the back/ribs, were both out of the lineup Thursday afternoon.
St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt spoke before the game of the potential for retaliation, despite Cabrera’s show of remorse after Wednesday’s contest. St. Louis 3B Nolan Arenado was hit by a pitch with 2 outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Shildt, who was ejected after Arenado’s at-bat, praised the Phillies for how they handled the incident and also revealed that Harper had sent a text message offering to talk with Cabrera if needed.