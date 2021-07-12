Cardinals draft RHP McGreevy in first round from UC Santa Barbara

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY – The Cardinals chose right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy as their first-round pick of the 2021 draft.

McGreevy was the 18th pick overall in the draft. He comes to the Cardinals organization from UC Santa Barbara.

“It gives me a whole lot of optimism looking forward, especially my baseball career. I mean each jump you make from high school to college, oh am I good enough, and then you eventually establish yourself in college, and then it’s college to professional, oh am I good enough, and when I got the phone call like hey it’s probably going to happen with the Cardinals, I’m like, that’s awesome! I couldn’t have been happier about it and I’m just so stoked for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going,” McGreevy said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News