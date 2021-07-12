Cardinals draft RHP McGreevy in first round from UC Santa Barbara

NEW YORK CITY – The Cardinals chose right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy as their first-round pick of the 2021 draft.

McGreevy was the 18th pick overall in the draft. He comes to the Cardinals organization from UC Santa Barbara.

“It gives me a whole lot of optimism looking forward, especially my baseball career. I mean each jump you make from high school to college, oh am I good enough, and then you eventually establish yourself in college, and then it’s college to professional, oh am I good enough, and when I got the phone call like hey it’s probably going to happen with the Cardinals, I’m like, that’s awesome! I couldn’t have been happier about it and I’m just so stoked for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going,” McGreevy said.