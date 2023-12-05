NASHVILLE, Tn — Major League Baseball lottery set up, which is in it’s second season, gave the Cardinals and their fans hope that maybe the team will chose in the top five for the first time since the late 90’s.

But it was not meant to be for St. Louis.

Though they had the fifth best odds of teams in the lottery, the Cardinals did not receive the top overall selection for the 2024 MLB Draft. Instead, St. Louis dropped to the seventh overall pick.

St. Louis had an 8.3 percent chance of winning the lottery thanks to the team’s 71-91 finish in 2023. The seventh overall draft pick, however isn’t even as good as division rival Cincinnati, who is set to select number two overall.

The Cleveland Guardians, who entered the day with just two percent odds of getting the first pick, jumped all the way up to and will chose number one at the MLB Draft.