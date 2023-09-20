ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals were officially eliminated from postseason contention after Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s the first time in five years that St. Louis will not qualify for postseason. The Cardinals recently secured their first losing record since 2007, and postseason hopes became increasingly unlikely after several prolonged losing skids throughout the year.

The Cardinals enter Wednesday with a 67-84 record and 11 games remaining on schedule. That includes two more at home against the Milwaukee Brewers, a three-game weekend set in San Diego, three more in Milwaukee and the final home series against the Cincinnati Reds from Sept. 26 – Oct. 1.

Manager Oli Marmol announced on Tuesday, following Adam Wainwright’s historic 200th win on Monday, that he would not pitch in the upcoming San Diego series despite being on schedule to start. Marmol hinted if Wainwright makes another start this year, it will likely come in the final home series against the Reds.