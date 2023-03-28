JUPITER, Fla. – The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up spring training Monday with baseball’s best preseason record and a lineup that could look very similar to one used on Opening Day.

The Cardinals ended Grapefruit League play with an 8-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, finalizing their 2023 spring training record at 17-7-5. That’s good for a .708 winning percentage, which will stand as baseball’s best by the time all spring games end Tuesday.

While it’s hard to put too much stock into spring training records and stats, the best spring record is a nice accomplishment, given the Cardinals had nine big-league players miss extended time due to the World Baseball Classic.

That bunch included many marquee players like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman. The Cardinals who stuck around camp got extended looks, so the spring surge, at the very least, is a testament of depth within the organization.

To conclude spring training, the Cardinals rolled out a batting lineup that hinted to what fans might see on Opening Day.

Brendan Donovan (2B) Lars Nootbaar (LF) Paul Goldschmidt (1B) Nolan Arenado (3B) Willson Contreras (C) Tyler O’Neill (CF) Nolan Gorman (DH) Jordan Walker (RF) Tommy Edman (SS)

Six of the nine players in that lineup reached based or drove in a run prior to the starters departing the spring finale midgame.

The following Cardinals led in major stats this spring:

Hits: Masyn Winn (18)

Runs: Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn (11)

Home runs: Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman (4)

RBI: Nolan Gorman, Dylan Carlson (13)

Innings Pitched: Jack Flaherty (19.2)

ERA: Steven Matz (1.53)

Wins: Miles Mikolas (3)

Strikeouts Jake Woodford (18)

As the Cardinals head back to St. Louis, this is their anticipated roster ahead of Opening Day. A few more transactions will be needed in the upcoming days to finalize it.

PITCHERS

Jack Flaherty

Giovanny Gallegos

Ryan Helsley

Jordan Hicks

Steven Matz

Miles Mikolas

Jordan Montgomery

Packy Naughton

Andre Pallante

Chris Stratton

Zack Thompson

Drew VerHagen

Jake Woodford

CATCHERS

Willson Contreras

Andrew Knizner

INFIELDERS

Nolan Arenado

Brendan Donovan

Tommy Edman

Paul Goldschmidt

Nolan Gorman

Taylor Motter

OUTFIELDERS

Alec Burleson

Dylan Carlson

Lars Nootbaar

Tyler O’Neill

Jordan Walker

Adam Wainwright, Paul DeJong and Wilking Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list.

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays for Opening Day on Thursday. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.