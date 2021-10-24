Cardinals expected to name Oliver Marmol new manager on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Sources tell FOX 2 that the St. Louis Cardinals are preparing to announce that Oliver Marmol will be the team’s next manager, ending a search that began after news of Mike Shildt’s firing shocked the baseball world. Earlier in the day, the Cardinals announced a Monday morning news conference, furthering speculation the team was ready to announce a new hire.

Shildt was dismissed October 14, with the team citing philosophical differences which came to a head shortly after the team was eliminated from the postseason in the National League Wild Card game.

On the day Shildt’s firing was announced, St. Louis President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the next manager “is inheriting a very good club” and that the person would be “someone with success or someone familiar with what we have.”

In Marmol, Mozeliak has landed on a finalist who is definitely familiar with what the club has to offer.

Marmol, 35, has been on the big-league staff since 2017 and has been the bench coach since 2019. He’s also a former Cardinals minor league manager in Palm Beach and Johnson City, where he coached Alex Reyes, Junior Fernandez, and Edmundo Sosa. He was a former Cardinals draft pick who played four seasons in the minors for the organization.

Mozeliak has expressed hope that coaches on staff for 2021 would return in 2022, among them hitting coach Jeff Albert, whose overhaul of the organization’s approach to hitting has run into mixed results during his tenure. Mozeliak said any tension regarding Albert was unrelated to the decision to move on from Shildt.

Another member of the 2021 staff, first base coach Stubby Clapp, was also thought to be under consideration for the managerial post.

Marmol takes over as the bench boss of a club with a lot on the line in 2022. Catcher Yadier Molina has said it will be his final season. It very well could also be the last for pitcher Adam Wainwright. Third baseman Nolan Arenado has reaffirmed his commitment not to opt-out of his contract this offseason, but would have another opportunity after next season. Will outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader, who had breakthrough seasons in 2021, continue to develop? 2022 is likely to bring the Designated Hitter to the National League.

Marmol is the third consecutive manager hired in St. Louis without having had previous experience as a major league manager.