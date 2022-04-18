ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old Cardinals fan spent Easter at American Family Field in Milwaukee and caught Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball that traveled 426 feet.

WFRV Green Bay, Wisconsin sports reporter Kyle Malzhan interviewed the family of Riley and got the details behind the catch.

Riley’s dad, Justin Kegley, said on Twitter that “Riley is a HUGE Cardinals fan, but we LOVE coming to Milwaukee! He got his first ball there back in 2014!!”

Kegley then tweeted photos of Riley side-by-side eight years apart.

“I can tell you that Riley and his whole family are super jacked. The scruff marks can tell you Pujols got all of that baseball,” Malzhan tweeted.

Pujols’ three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3.

St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.