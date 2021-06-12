Cardinals fans are ready for a full stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sarah and Matt Waters are big St. Louis Cardinals Fans. The newlyweds can’t wait to see a full stadium and hear more than 40,000 fans cheering. Busch Stadium returns to full capacity on Monday when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.

“I want to see Nolan’s (Arenado) first curtain call with a full crowd,” said Matt Waters.

The couple is also celebrating the state of Illinois entering the final phase of its reopening plan. The Waters are from Illinois and were planning their wedding for a year.

“The whole year I was pretty much having panic attacks on COVID restrictions and rules,” said Sarah Waters.

Businesses around Busch stadium are also excited about the possibility of seeing more people downtown. The manager of Top Notch Axe Throwing on North 4th Street believes more customers will discover their business.

“When they walk by us and see us open, they say let’s go try that out,” said Jared Milner. “The more people in the city, the better for us.”