Cardinals fans are screaming ‘Noooots’ not ‘boo’ for Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar has quickly won St. Louis fans over, and they’ve even given him a nickname. No, you’re not hearing boos from the stands, you’re hearing “Noooots.”

The Cardinals activated the 23-year-old in June for a game against Detroit. He was previously playing in Memphis for the Cardinals AAA team.

With Dylan Carlson injured, Nootbaar made two starts in the Cardinals series against the Royals. Those were the eighth and ninth starts of his career. He has also made an impact off the bench.

He has batted .308 with a .900 OPS at with Memphis this year.

He hit his first home run in a big-league uniform against the Pirates to help the Cardinals complete a three-game sweep. Nootbaar got the opportunity when he pinch-hit for pitcher T.J. McFarland in the game on Thursday, August 12.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTTTTTT!!!!!!!!! The #STLCards rookie hits a pinch-hit blast for his first career homer.



Nootbaar was selected by the Cardinals in the eighth round in 2018 out of the University of Southern California. He was the 243rd overall pick.