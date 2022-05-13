ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans are the third heaviest drinkers among MLB fans.

The average fan consumes more than 2.5 beers per baseball game, but, according to a study by NY Gambling Online, Cardinals fans drink 3.05 beers per game.

The Miami Marlins snagged the number two spot at 3.06 beers per game, and the Colorado Rockies were number one with 3.09 beers per game. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians were tied for last place with 2.19 beers per game.

NY Gambling Online also averaged how much a fan would spend on alcohol. This number varied. The study found that Cardinals fans spend an average of $18.57 on alcohol while Rockies fans spend less at $16 yet they drink more. Cincinnati Reds fans spend the least amount on alcohol with an average of $12.77 and drink 2.46 beers per game which put them at 21 on the list. Minnesota Twins fans spend the most on alcohol with an average of $24.31 and they drink 2.56 beers per game which put them at 16 on the list.

Click here for the full study.