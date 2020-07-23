Cardinals fans can still get a taste of ballpark fun from home

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis loves its Cardinals but the game-time experience won’t be the same this year. However, there are still bits of game time fun for fans.

The ticket lines are closed and the gates are empty. So why will you hear crowds cheering while watching Cardinals games on tv or listening on the radio?

Major League Baseball is piping in a standardized track of crowd noise at every stadium to provide a more typical game-day atmosphere. Perhaps your family can cheer along using MLB’s free CHEER at the Ballpark feature. Use your phone or computer to share how you’re feeling during Cardinals games and see how other fans are reacting.

The popular Cardinals Care 50/50 Raffle has moved online. The first raffle is open now and will be through the end of the 7th inning of Friday’s game. Starting Saturday, 50/50 raffles will be held during every home and away game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Funds help support Cardinals Care’s work with youth in the local community.

“There’s a chance for people to win a good amount of money if those pots grow. And it’s a good chance for Cardinals Care to raise some money in times where we haven’t really been able to do so since the Winter Warm-Up back in January,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Exec. Director of Cardinals Care.

Also, this year, the section of Busch Stadium known as Big Mac Land had been expanded and marked with a new 40-foot LED sign. No one will fill those seats, but McDonald’s is offering fans a buy-one-get-one for $1 promotion on Big Macs starting Friday and running for the rest of the month of July.

“We like for our fans to think of us as family. This has been incredibly challenging for everyone,” says Hall. “As everyone’s been saying, we’ll get through this together. And now that we know we know we’re going to have some games on field, we want to still try to engage the fans.”

And if you are looking for something to get the kids in the spirit, the Cardinals website offers everything from coloring pages to games to a link to watch past episodes of the Cardinals Kids television show starring Fredbird.