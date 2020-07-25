Cardinals fans enjoy Opening Day at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals were back in action Friday night but Opening Day looked a lot different than in years past.

No fans were allowed inside Busch Stadium due to COVID-19. Instead, fans took their support just outside the stadium and joined at Ballpark Village.

In the social-distanced area, there was drinks, food, and a “Clydes-dog” – everything you’d need to enjoy Opening Day during a pandemic.

That was the only thing missing today – the kickoff at Keiner Plaza that just brings everyone together.

Some early fans peaked inside of the stadium through the gate just to get a glimpse of the Cards on the field.

It’s a huge dose of reality for some fans, as they are happy the Cards are back in action, but bummed that Opening Day wasn’t the same. That’s why fans like the self-proclaimed Cardinals Cowboy kept their eyes on the silver lining.

One noticeable difference for this year’s opening game? The temperature. It’s normally cool weather for Opening Day. That’s why many fans were not so against going home and grabbing a beer in the air conditioning.