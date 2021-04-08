Cardinals fans fired-up for 2021 home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Cardinals nation is excited to have fans back in the stands. There will be thousands of fired-up fans downtown today. Everyone will be even more excited given how long it’s been since fans have been inside Busch Stadium for a Cards game.
Here are some of today’s pre-game events. The Clydesdales return to Busch Stadium at 2:30 pm. Minutes later, a tribute is scheduled for Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, two Cardinal greats who we lost last year.
There will be a salute to Mike Shannon who is retiring from calling Cardinals games after this season, his 50th in the booth. Then the 2021 Cardinals will be introduced. Following that, there will be a moment of silence right before the national anthem is played.
Just after 3:00 pm Scott Rolen, the former Redbird third baseman, and Cardinals Hall of Famer, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch to current cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The first pitch is at 3:15 pm.