Cardinals fans holding out hope second half of season will bring improvements

ST. LOUIS – A four-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs began Monday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The teams began the night tied for third place and 9 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Some Cardinals fans feel the team has underachieved during the first half of the season.

“Injuries, of course, took their toll on the pitching staff. But the offense was so hit and miss, you never knew what to expect,” said St. Louis Cardinals fan John Johansen.

The series is expected to bring some big crowds downtown. There remain no capacity limits at Busch Stadium and the Cardinals have not announced any recent changes in their COVID-19 safety protocol.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health continues to encourage anyone attending games to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include wearing a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated, or if you are around other people who are not vaccinated.

Other steps include remaining socially distant from those you don’t live with, avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and frequent hand washing.

For information about finding the nearest vaccination site, visit vaccines.gov.