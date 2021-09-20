Cardinals fans hopeful for a Red October

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals have been red hot as of late and are now leading the race for the second spot in the National League Wild Card race.

Fans are excited but say there’s still work to be done over the final weeks of the season.

“I don’t want to call myself a fair-weather fan. I’ll never say that, but I had some doubts,” said Cardinals fan Michael Fettinger.

Fettinger wasn’t the only Cardinals fan with the thought. A healthy dose of reality is natural for any sports fan.

But as baseball fans know, timing plays a huge factor and right now, the Cardinals are on fire.