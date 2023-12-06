ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina won’t be wearing his iconic No. 4 jersey at Busch Stadium next spring; he will, however, still be representing the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He bleeds red,” Bill Ganz said.

Molina was only away from the ball club for just over a year before returning.

“I get goosebumps just thinking about it,” Samantha Shawhan said.

Molina’s coming back to the organization as a special assistant to Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. The team has not yet described what Molina’s day-to-day will look like, but fans are excited nonetheless.

“It’s always great when you have a long-time player come back to the team,” Jesse Sanchez said.

Shawhan said she had a feeling Molina would be coming back one way or another.

“I’m excited,” she said. “Deep down, I had a feeling he was going to stay with the organization in some capacity.”

Before Wednesday’s announcement, there was talk of Molina potentially becoming a bench coach. While it’s not happening just yet, fans are still holding out hope that Molina will one day return to the dugout.

“Hopefully, one day, he might be the actual manager; that would be my dream,” Ganz said.

Molina’s spent about 20 years with the organization and now with his new role, fans are hoping for another 20 more.

“Hopefully, he gets a statue outside that would be nice too,” Ganz said.