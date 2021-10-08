Cardinals finish first in local-market ratings among all MLB teams

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar celebrates with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Data from Nielsen Media Research found that the St. Louis Cardinals’ local television ratings ranked No. 1 among all MLB teams in 2021.

This is the third time in four seasons that the Cardinals have come in first. The team has also placed in the top four MLB markets for the 22nd consecutive year.

The Cardinals have been broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest for the past 28 seasons.

During the Cardinals’ 17-game win streak “viewership soared,” according to Bally Sports Midwest. They said Cardinals baseball was the No. 1 primetime program in St. Louis on each of the last 20 nights the Redbirds played during the regular season. 19 of those games were broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest. One of them was broadcast on KTVI FOX 2.