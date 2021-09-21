Cardinals flying high on nine-game win streak, find out about new ticket deals

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird celebrates a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks after a baseball game, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS – Through their recent play, the Cardinals have launched themselves into contention for a playoff spot.

At one point in August, the Cardinals were 8.5 games out of the second National League wild card spot. The Redbirds’ offense was sputtering and their pitching situation was questionable at best.

Now, the Cardinals hold a three-game lead for the second wild card spot after stellar play including an ongoing nine-game win streak. Something that the Cardinals haven’t achieved since the 2004 season. The team now has a 79.1% chance to make the playoffs.

The Cards have seen massively improved offensive play from Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Tyler O’Neill. Adam Wainwright has entered himself into Cy Young contention, while pitchers J.A. Happ and Jon Lester have come on strong recently.

If they maintain this position, the Cardinals will play in a one-and-done wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants. The Cardinals would be heavy underdogs in a game against these teams who are two of the best in baseball this season.

The Cardinals hope to continue this hot streak and want more fan involvement to aid this playoff push. They are offering $5 tickets Sept. 28-30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, and $10 tickets Oct. 1-3 against the Chicago Cubs.

To: Cardinal Nation



We Need You!



From: @UncleCharlie50



$5 tickets vs. the Brewers

$10 tickets vs. the Cubs



🎟️https://t.co/NLZgraVGZw pic.twitter.com/3cpg8Zanas — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 21, 2021

