ST. LOUIS – Monday’s Cardinals game at Busch Stadium has been postponed.

The game was supposed to have a 1:15 p.m. start time against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14. The make-up game will be played at 12:15 p.m.

Watch both games on Bally Sports Midwest on June 14, or listen to them on the Cardinals Radio Network and Cardinals Spanish Radio.

