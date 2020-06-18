Cardinals great Lou Brock celebrates 81st birthday with socially distant friends, family

ST. LOUIS – The Base Burglar is sliding right into his 80s.

St. Louis Cardinals great Lou Brock turned 81 Thursday and friends and family gathered in his yard to sing a socially distanced “Happy Birthday” to the former outfielder and base-stealing specialist.

Born June 18, 1939, in El Dorado, Arkansas, Brock played college ball at Southern University before joining the Cubs in 1960. Desperate for pitching, the Baby Bears sent Brock to St. Louis in June 1964 as part of a trade for Ernie Broglio, and the rest is Cardinals history. In 1965, Brock began a stretch of 12 seasons averaging 65 steals and 99 runs scored a year. He led the Cardinals to back-to-back NL pennants in 1967 and 1968 and the World Series title in 1967.

LOOOOOOOUUUUUUU 🎉



Happy 81st Birthday to Hall of Fame outfielder and two-time World Series Champion, Lou Brock! #CardsHOF pic.twitter.com/7YXa3fKyoJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 18, 2020

After a 19-year big league career, Brock retired as baseball’s all-time base stealer, with 938. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1985 in his first year of eligibility.

Brock has dealt with health problems in recent years, but he is doing well and wants Cardinals Nation to know it.

This year marks the 56th anniversary of the Brock-Broglio trade, now considered one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history. Happy Birthday to the St. Louis legend, Lou Brock!