Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction weekend filled with fan activities

ST. LOUIS – The 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held outdoors on the Busch II Infield Stage at Together Credit Union Plaza next weekend.

First baseman Keith Hernandez, second baseman Tom Herr, LHP John Tudor, and first baseman/outfielder Bill White will be inducted into the hall of fame at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21. The Cardinals said fans should not bring lawn chairs when attending the ceremony.

The ceremony at Together Credit Union Plaza is where the infield was when the inductees wore the birds on the bat.

On Friday, August 20, The Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum will host a Flashback Friday interview with Hernandez, Herr, and Tudor. The interview will be conducted by KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackerman in the Together Credit Union Plaza at 5:45 p.m.

Following the interview, the inductees will have their plaques on the Maryville University Cardinals Hall of Fame Walk Plaque Presentation unveiled to them at 6:30 p.m.

After the ceremony on Saturday, there will be the first-ever Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Jacket Parade. Fans will be able to cheer on some of their favorite Cardinals from years past. The ceremony and parade are free to the public.

Fans can purchase a special autograph ticket to get a signature from Herr or Tudor on Sunday, August 22 at 10 a.m. at the museum. Tickets are $32.

Herr, Tudor, and White are inductees from 2020. Due to the pandemic, they were unable to have the ceremony. Hernandez is the sole inductee for 2021.

Click here for the full schedule.