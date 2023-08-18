ST. LOUIS – While the St. Louis Cardinals have struggled this season, this weekend is all about celebrating those who helped the franchise build its legacy.

Just outside of Busch Stadium, you’ll find the Cardinals Walk of Fame, full of iconic baseball names.

“You can hear and feel the love the Cardinals Nation has for those players,” said Cardinals fan Richard Moulton.

This year, two more names are coming into focus: José Oquendo and Max Lanier. Both will officially join the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Oquendo has spent decades in the organization as a player and a coach. Nicknamed “The Secret Weapon” during his Cardinals career, Oquendo is one of few big-leaguers to play all nine positions and just one of five to do so in a single game.

“I’m glad to hear he’s going in the Hall of Fame,” said fan Blake Willoughby.

“He’s kinda like Mr. Cardinal to tell you the truth,” said fan Phil Cannon. “What a spark plug he was.”

“They put him out on the field to play any position, and he got a lot of timely hits,” said fan Scott Ellis.

Oquendo’s 2023 Cardinals Hall of Fame counterpart is two-time World Series champion Max Lanier. The southpaw spent 12 seasons with the Cardinals between parts of three decades (1930s-1950s).

“I’m happy to see him go in the Hall,” said fan Roger Huff. “He wasn’t recognized as a great player, but when he was on the field, he did everything right.”

Max Lanier died in 2007, but he will be represented by his son and former Cardinals coach Hal Lanier throughout the weekend.

The ninth annual St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame induction is set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. outside of Ballpark Village.

The Cardinals had originally planned to honor David Freese this weekend, but he declined the opportunity to be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Freese will be honored independently of the ceremony on Sunday with a canvas giveaway of his walkoff home run from Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.