Cardinals’ home opener set for April, and baseball fans are ready

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis baseball fans are rejoicing over the news the Major League Baseball lockout is over and the season will start in time for the St. Louis Cardinals home opener to be played on April 7.

“Everyone’s got spring fever, baseball fever, and they’re ready to get it going again,” said baseball fan Ellis Brodsky. He’s also the assistant store manager for the Arch Apparel store and Ballpark Village.

“I think everyone gets a little bit more energy when the birds are back and we’re ready for them,” said Brodsky.

Salt + Smoke manager Jon Cross shared similar enthusiasm over the news the lockout is over. The Ballpark Village location has a patio overlooking Busch Stadium.

“I call it my cathedral,” said Cross.

He said business has been good downtown and Thursday’s news will lead to even more business. Cross said Cardinals baseball pairs well with barbecue, bourbon, and beer. He’s relieved the lockout is over and games will be played soon.

“It’s real,” said Cross, “There’s a date to it. It’s definitely been very exciting.”

Mike LaMartina is the Chief Operating Officer of Ballpark Village. He said the downtown destination is ready to welcome back baseball fans for opening day.

“We’ll have tons of things going on across the property all day long and then throughout the season as well,” said LaMartina. “We have a lot to show off and a lot to be excited for.”

He said some fans have yet to see the changes since Phase 2 of Ballpark Village has been completed. One of those additions includes the Live! By Loews luxury hotel. The Budweiser Brew House is also having a grand reopening on March 18.

Businesses near the Busch Stadium are also excited. El Burro Loco server Ashley Johnson said whether it’s fans watching games on their television or fans enjoying a meal before or after a game, Cardinals baseball is good for business.

“It’s very good news for us, especially the servers and the bartenders who get to make some good money,” said Johnson. “I’m excited.”