ST. LOUIS – It’s hard to imagine the St. Louis Cardinals without Yadier Molina behind the plate, but the forever Cardinal will be retiring at the end of the season. The team has unveiled a special logo commemorating the future Hall of Famer’s final MLB season and remarkable career.

“It’s a great logo. It calls out his first year here, 2004, and his final season with us. A great design. A great commemorative piece,” said Stephanie Spargur, the retail director for the Cardinals Team Store.

The logo will be featured on a variety of T-shirts, hats, pins, drinkware, and more. The items will be available exclusively at the official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium. Cardinals Authentics shops will also be selling limited-edition framed pieces from Highland Mint featuring the Molina final season logo.

“We have some great framed items that come with the Yadier Molina final season logo that represents what he’s done for St. Louis, World Series wins, All-Star victories. We have a great piece that’s just a timeline of his career here,” said Erik Jeffry with Cardinals Authentics.

Molina is a two-time World Series Champion, 10-time All-Star, and nine-time Gold Glove winner. He debuted for the Cardinals on June 3, 2004, and has appeared in the third-most games in Cardinals history. It’s a career that fans will want to commemorate.

“These limited-edition framed items, it’s a great piece for your man cave. Great gifts for birthdays, anniversaries,” said Jaffry.

If you’d like to get your hands on the new Yadi memorabilia, the official Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and during all home games. The Cardinals Authentics shop at Ballpark Village is also open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.