Cardinals infielder Ken Reitz passes away at 69 years old

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals announced Thursday that former Cardinals infielder Ken Reitz has passed away at 69 years old.
Reitz made his Major League debut on September 5, 1972 with the Cardinals. He played for St. Louis from 1972-1975. He then played the 1976 season with the San Francisco Giants and was a Cardinal again from 1977-1980.
The Cardinals issued a statement from Reitz’s family.
On behalf of my dad and my family I’d like to thank the Cardinals organization for allowing my father to live out his dream. Also Cardinals fans for the endless support over the years. The only thing my dad loved as much as his family was baseball. He ate, slept, and breathed baseball and truly loved the city of St. Louis and the Cardinals. The loss of “Grandpa Kenny”, as his six grandkids called him, is heartbreaking. He will be truly missed.
Thanks,
Brett Reitz
The news of Reitz’s death comes on the morning of the Cardinals season-opener against the Cincinnati Reds.