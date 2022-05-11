ST. LOUIS – Infielder Kramer Robertson was called up to join the Cardinals on Tuesday, and while college basketball is out of season, his mother came with him.

Robertson’s mother is Kim Mulkey, a women’s basketball legend and the current LSU coach. When she led Baylor, she won three NCAA championships. She then took over as head coach at LSU in 2021.

Robertson was at LSU ahead of his mother. He played for the Tigers from 2014 to 2017. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round in 2017.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals optioned shortstop Paul DeJong to the minors after a rough start to the 2022 season. St. Louis then called up Robertson from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. During the 2022 season, Robertson has hit .225. He’s had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 23 games.

Mulkey was at Busch Stadium supporting her son Tuesday. She tweeted out a photo of both of them on the field. She wrote, “Dream come true!”

The LSU Women’s Basketball account also tweeted out a congratulations to Robertson featuring a video from his youth. Mulkey is seen pitching to Robertson in the driveway. The tweet reads, “From @KimMulkey throwing you pitches on the driveway to a College World Series with @LSUbaseball to getting the call-up to the @Cardinals… You’ve earned this!



Congratulations, @KramerR3″

Robertson pinch ran for the Cardinals Tuesday in the ninth inning. St. Louis ultimately lost 5-3 to the Baltimore Orioles.