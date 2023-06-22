ST. LOUIS – One of the most anticipated MLB matchups of the season is almost here. The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs overseas in London this weekend.

The Cardinals and Cubs will compete Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium. It will be MLB’s first London Series since 2019, and the Cardinals arrived Thursday in special London attire.

With the division rivals several hours away from the United States, you will need to set your clocks early to watch the series in real-time. Also, you’ll need to plan ahead to watch, as neither game will air on the Cardinals’ usual broadcast network of Bally Sports Midwest.

When, Where, How To Watch

Saturday, June 24

First pitch: 12:10 p.m. CT

Stream: MLB on FOX (FOX 2)

On Saturday, anyone with access to a television and an antenna or a cable subscription can tune in to FOX 2 and catch the action.

Prior to the game, FOX 2 will host a half-hour edition of “Red Zone” to provide your latest Cardinals news and updates. After that, MLB on FOX hosts and hour-long pregame show with closer looks into the London Series.

Sunday, June 25

First pitch: 9:10 a.m. CT

Stream: ESPN

On Sunday, anyone with an ESPN subscription or channel via a cable plan can tune into the main ESPN channel and catch the action.