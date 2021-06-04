Cardinals lose Kim early, late rally falls short against Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Luis Castillo earned his first victory since April 7, and rookies Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India homered as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Friday night. Castillo picked up his first quality start and win since his second start of the season. Castillo snapped a seven-start losing streak against the Cardinals.
The Cardinals have lost five of their last six.
For the third time in two weeks, the Cardinals lost a starting pitcher to injury Friday when Kwang Hyun Kim walked off the field with trainer Chris Conroy before the start of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium with what the team called lower back tightness.
After the game, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said the tightness was in the same region of the back that caused Kim to miss the start of the season, but was not as severe. Shildt said the injury came when Kim jarred his body trying to beat out a hit to first base.
Down 6-1 in the ninth, the Cardinals mounted a late rally with RBI doubles by Matt Carpenter and Tommy Edman to cut the Cincinnati lead to 6-4. Paul Goldschmidt struck out with two runners on to end the game.