Cardinals lose Mikolas for season; pitcher to have forearm surgery

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 11: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 11, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas will miss the rest of the season because of an injury to his throwing arm.

The 31-year-old right-hander will have surgery to repair his right flexor tendon.

Mikolas was slated to pitch for the Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He pitched four innings July 22 in an exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals had placed Mikolas on the 10-day Injured List less than two hours before making the announcement.